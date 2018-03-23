A new start for Philadelphia transit begins Monday. NBC10's Pamela Osborne is in Center City to give you the details on what you can expect from SEPTA's tokenless Key Card system. (Published Monday, June 13, 2016)

In a long-awaited move, SEPTA will discontinue token and TransPass sales at bus districts and Regional Rail once and for all by the end of April. Subway and bus token sales will be phased out at select Regional Rail stations beginning March 23, according to SEPTA.

"This represents the next major move toward implementation of the SEPTA Key," SEPTA said earlier in March.

The Key is a card that can be loaded and reloaded with the user's choice of SEPTA transit fare, including weekly/monthly TransPass, one-day passes or money that can be used toward single rides.



SEPTA will hold Key events at four bus districts: Allegheny, Callowhill, Germantown and Southern. At each event, customers will have the opportunity to purchase a SEPTA Key card.

The events will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Allegheny District: March 26 and 30

Callowhill District: March 25 and April 2

Germantown District: March 24 and 31

Southern District: March 23

Sales of tokens and Legacy Passes at those bus districts end on April 2.

According to SEPTA, the SEPTA Key "provides the same fare payment methods and discounts, but with added convenience and benefits."

The phasing out of token sales at Regional Rail stations, which is expected to wrap up on April 6, begins Friday with stations that have a low volume of ticket sales such as the Folcroft, Roslyn, Secane, Media and Radnor stations (get the full list by clicking here). The phase out moves onto busier stations such as Temple University, Jefferson, Suburban, 30th Street and University City two weeks from now.

For those who aren't ready to let go of their tokens just yet, SEPTA plans to continue selling tokens at 16 strategically-chosen stations until April 30.

For more information, visit www.septa.org/key.