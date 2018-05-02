'I'm Thinking I'm Going to Die': Teen Who Survived 'Bloodbath' Stabbing at SEPTA Station Speaks Out - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

'I'm Thinking I'm Going to Die': Teen Who Survived 'Bloodbath' Stabbing at SEPTA Station Speaks Out

"I'm just thankful that I'm here," the teen said.

By David Chang and Aaron Baskerville

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    2 Teens Stabbed at Center City Subway Platform

    Police are searching for the suspects who stabbed two teen boys at a Center City SEPTA station. A witness is speaking out as the victims fight for their lives.

    (Published Thursday, April 26, 2018)

    Kareem Edwards' scars on his stomach and wrist will likely stay with him for the rest of his life. But the 17-year-old is still grateful to be up and moving again.

    It was just last week when he was stabbed multiple times at a Center City SEPTA station during an incident that witnesses described as a "bloodbath."

    "I'm just thankful that I'm here," Edwards said. "I'm not even worried about it anymore."

    Edwards, a high school junior, was on his way home from school back on April 25. Edwards and his friend were on the platform of the 8th and Market Street station when they were attacked by 16-year-old Edward Jefferson, according to police.

    As the teens fought, Jefferson allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Edwards and his friend multiple times.

    "I didn't even know I was stabbed," Edwards said. "When I saw the blood I just dropped."

    Jefferson fled the scene as Edwards and his friend walked around bleeding and disoriented. 

    "My man grabbed me away," Edwards said. "In my head, walking, staggerig away, I'm thinking I'm going to die."

    Edwards told NBC10 a woman came to his aid and tried to stop the bleeding. Edwards and his friend were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. They were both later released.

    Nearly a week after the stabbing, Jefferson was arrested and charged as an adult. 

    Edwards said he never met his attacker and doesn't know why the fight took place.

    "I don't forgive him," Edwards said. "But I ain't mad at him."

    Edward Jefferson, 16, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.
    Photo credit: Philadelphia Police

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices