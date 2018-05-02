Police are searching for the suspects who stabbed two teen boys at a Center City SEPTA station. A witness is speaking out as the victims fight for their lives.

Kareem Edwards' scars on his stomach and wrist will likely stay with him for the rest of his life. But the 17-year-old is still grateful to be up and moving again.

It was just last week when he was stabbed multiple times at a Center City SEPTA station during an incident that witnesses described as a "bloodbath."



"I'm just thankful that I'm here," Edwards said. "I'm not even worried about it anymore."

Edwards, a high school junior, was on his way home from school back on April 25. Edwards and his friend were on the platform of the 8th and Market Street station when they were attacked by 16-year-old Edward Jefferson, according to police.

As the teens fought, Jefferson allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Edwards and his friend multiple times.

"I didn't even know I was stabbed," Edwards said. "When I saw the blood I just dropped."

Jefferson fled the scene as Edwards and his friend walked around bleeding and disoriented.

"My man grabbed me away," Edwards said. "In my head, walking, staggerig away, I'm thinking I'm going to die."

Edwards told NBC10 a woman came to his aid and tried to stop the bleeding. Edwards and his friend were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. They were both later released.

Nearly a week after the stabbing, Jefferson was arrested and charged as an adult.



Edwards said he never met his attacker and doesn't know why the fight took place.

"I don't forgive him," Edwards said. "But I ain't mad at him."

