Your Transportation Guide for Wednesday's Snow

SEPTA is expected to provide more details on how the storm will impact bus, trolley and subway service at a 4 p.m. news conference on Tuesday. Watch it LIVE in the video embedded above.

SEPTA, Amtrak and others are trying to stay ahead of the storm.

SEPTA plans to operate its Regional Rail lines on a “Severe Storm Schedule” as snow is expected to hit the region Wednesday.

Most regional rail lines will operate on a Saturday schedule, SEPTA said. The exceptions are the Cynwyd Line, which won’t operate, and the Wilmington/Newark Line to Newark and Churchmans Crossing stations, which will be enhanced.

Similar to weekends, 24-hour weekend train service will be available on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines Wednesday night. Trains will operate every 20 minutes the entire night and there will be no overnight Nite Owl bus service.



SEPTA Customer Service Call Center: Open at 6 a.m. Customers can call 215-580-7800 to speak to SEPTA representatives. You can also reach out to SEPTA via Twitter or check for service updates on SEPTA's website.



The full schedule is available on SEPTA.org.

Amtrak plans to operate its Northeast Corridor and Keystone Service on modified schedules. You can find more information here.



In New Jersey, NJ Transit implemented its Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 on its rail system for Wednesday. This is a limited weekday rail schedule utilized during weather events or other emergency situations. Get more information here. NJ Transit urged riders to sign up for alerts ahead of the storm.

The storm is expected to pose potential power problems around the region due to heavy, wet snow that could bring down power lines and tree limbs already weakened by last Friday’s storm.