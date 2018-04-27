SEPTA's new Regional Rail schedules will go into effect this weekend. Starting next week, SEPTA will no longer sell tokens as it transitions passengers to the Key.

You may notice something missing during your Monday morning ride on SEPTA: tokens.

In a long-anticipated move, SEPTA will discontinue token sales at all authority-owned locations once and for all on Monday.

The move from tokens to the SEPTA Key Card has been a gradual one, as SEPTA began phasing out token sales in January.

The Key is a card that can be loaded and reloaded with the user's choice of SEPTA transit fare, including weekly/monthly TransPass, one-day passes or money that can be used toward single rides.

According to SEPTA, the SEPTA Key "provides the same fare payment methods and discounts, but with added convenience and benefits."

Philadelphia is the last major U.S. city that still uses transit tokens.

A token system had been in use in the city since at least the 1880s, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

For those still holding on to tokens, SEPTA said they will continue accepting already-purchased tokens for the foreseeable future. Unused tokens can be loaded onto Key cards, with the value added to the Travel Wallet feature.

While tokens will no longer be sold at Authority-owned locations, they will continue to be sold in bulk to social service agencies and will be available to SEPTA CCT Paratransit customers at Center City sales locations.

Monday is the last day to get a Key card for free. After that, they will be available to purchase for $4.95.

For more information, visit www.septa.org/key.



Not only is SEPTA discontinuing token sales Monday, but new Regional Rail schedules are also going into effect over the weekend.

On Sunday, these new schedules, made to improve services for customers on Regional Rail lines affected by Amtrak construction, will be implemented.

The lines affected are Trenton, Chestnut Hill East, Wilmington/Newark, Fox Chase, and Airport Regional. The weekday train times for these lines will be significantly impacted.

New Regional Rail schedules are available to download at: www.septa.org/schedules/april.html.