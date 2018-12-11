SEPTA's 30th Street Station along the Market-Frankford Line will be getting an upgrade courtesy of a federal grant.

SEPTA riders can expect some upgrades to one of the busiest stations in Philadelphia. The transit agency is set to receive a $15 million federal grant to modernize it 30th Street Station subway and trolley stop.

The modernization project will include the installation of new stairs, escalators, elevators and a ramp to Drexel Square, SEPTA said in a statement Monday. Additional plans include an expanded mezzanine area, new lighting and more bicycle parking.

The 30th Street Station serves the Market-Frankford Line, SEPTA’s most heavily traveled route, as well as five trolley routes. The upgrades will improve accessibility, passenger flow and increase station capacity, SEPTA said.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD Grant program and will fund about 39 percent of the $38 million project. Brandywine Realty Trust has committed $2 million as part of an additional $23 million in state, local and private funding for the project.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, R-Pa., congratulated SEPTA and Philadelphia on the award, saying in part "this grant will finance improvements that makes travel in the city easier for millions of commuters and visitors."

“I was proud to appeal directly to (Department of Transportation) Secretary (Elaine) Chao in support of this grant and look forward to seeing the benefits of DoT’s investment in SEPTA,” U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., said.

U.S. Representative Dwight E. Evans, D-Pa., who represents the district of Philadelphia that includes the station, also weighed in saying “the improvements planned for 30th Street Station are regionally significant, and the economic impacts of this type of project are precisely the investments in success and opportunity the BUILD Grant is intended to support.”