SEPTA, Lyft Team Up to Take You to 'Pennsylvania Wine Land'

Grace Winery is just a short drive from Philadelphia, but its surroundings in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, offer a releaxing rural experience. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal explores the destination as part of NBC10's Sippin' on Summer series.

What to Know Looking to check out a Pennsylvania winery? SEPTA and Lyft have teamed up to get you there safely without having to drive.

More than two dozen wineries in the Philadelphia suburbs are featured as part of the Visit the Vines promotion.

People can get 30% off Lyft rides between participating SEPTA Regional Rail stations and wineries.

SEPTA and Lyft have teamed up to keep you safe in case you get a bit tipsy while visiting “Pennsylvania Wine Land.”

To celebrate Pennsylvania Wine Month, the Philadelphia region’s public transportation company and ride-hailing giant have partnered to get riders safely to and from more than two dozen wineries spread throughout the suburbs in October.

“Our suburbs offer many great attractions including award-winning wineries,” SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey Knueppel said a Wednesday news release. “We thought this partnership with Lyft was a great opportunity for us to provide our customers with an easy and safe way to experience them. “

A total of 27 wineries in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties are taking part of the Visit the Vines ride program (The full list is below.)

Spotted Lanternfly Invasion Could Impact Price of Wine

The spotted lanternfly invasion in our area could potentially impact the price of wine. NBC10's Steven Fisher shows us one local vineyard doing everything they can to protect their grape supply from the invasive insects. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019)

Here is how the program works, SEPTA riders pay regular fares, or use a normal pass to go to one of the dozens of participating Regional Rail stations in Pennsylvania — and even Delaware.

Once at the station (theoretically you could walk to a station if you live nearby or take a bus there) you will need to put in the "VISITtheVines" code on your Lyft app. The ride — which could be up to 21 miles but are mostly within less than 10 miles — is then 30% off.

“With more than two dozen wineries in close proximity to the SEPTA Regional Rail, a day in Pennsylvania Wine Land is just a few stops away," Jennifer Eckinger, executive director of the Pennsylvania Winery Association, said.

Hours at wineries vary and people are asked to check hours and costs before going. However, some of the wineries — including Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery in Perkasie, Cardinal Hollow Winery in Lansdale, Paradocx Vineyard in Landenberg and Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford — have SEPTA Perks deals available for SEPTA Key users.

Drink up and enjoy, without drinking and driving, then email iseptaphilly@septa.org sharing some highlights from the tasting trip. The first 10 emails will get a free Visit the Vines wine tote, SEPTA said.

SEPTA has more details about each winery on its website:

1723 Vineyards - 7.4 mi. from Newark Station on the Wilmington/Newark Line

A’dello Vineyard and Winery - 15 mi. from North Wales Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery - 5.1 mi. from Chalfont Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Black Walnut Winery - 11 mi. from Thorndale Station on the Paoli/Thorndale Line

Buckingham Valley Vineyard and Winery - 6.7 mi. from Doylestown Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Cardinal Hollow Winery -1.8 mi. from North Wales Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Chaddsford Winery - 15.2 mi. from Thorndale Station on the Paoli/Thorndale Line

Country Creek Vineyard and Winery - 11.3 mi. from Lansdale Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Crossing Vineyards and Winery - 5.9 mi. from Woodbourne Station on the West Trenton Line

Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery - 11.4 mi. from Thorndale Station on the Paoli/Thorndale Line

Grace Winery - 4.8 mi. from Elwyn Station on the Media/Elwyn Line

J. Maki Winery - 13.9 mi. from Whitford Station on the Paoli/Thorndale Line

Karamoor Estate Wines (By appointment only) - 2.6 mi. from Fort Washington Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Kreutz Creek Vineyard - 10.6 mi. from Newark Station on the Wilmington/Newark Line

Old Stone Cider - 9.3 mi. from Newark Station on the Wilmington/Newark Line

Paradocx Vineyard - 8.2 mi. from Newark Station on the Wilmington/Newark Line

Penns Woods Winery - 8.2 mi. from Marcus Hook Station on the Wilmington/Newark Line

Rose Bank Winery - 8.9 mi. from Yardley Station on the West Trenton Line

Rushland Ridge Vineyards - 7.7 mi. from Doylestown Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Sand Castle Winery - 15.6 mi. from Doylestown Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Stargazers Vineyard - 6 mi. from Thorndale Station on the Paoli/Thorndale Line

Stone & Key Cellars - 1.8 mi. from Colmar Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Stone Barn Cellars Winery - 12.1 mi. from Whitford Station on the Paoli/Thorndale Line

Va La Vineyards - 12.7 mi. from Newark Station on the Wilmington/Newark Line

Vivat Alfa Winery - 5.8 mi. from Doylestown Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Wayvine Winery and Vineyard - 20.4 mi. from Newark Station on the Wilmington/Newark Line

Wycombe Vineyards - 5.5 mi. from Doylestown Station on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line