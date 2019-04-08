A SEPTA train and car collided during the Monday morning commute suspending service on the Media/Elwyn regional rail line.

The SEPTA train collided with the car at Union Avenue in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, shortly after 9 a.m. The train then appeared to drag the car along the tracks before coming to a stop with the car still against the front of the commuter train.

All service on the Media/Elwyn Line is suspended until further notice, SEPTA said.

It isn’t known yet if anyone is hurt.

The intersection where the crash took place has rail crossing markers, arm bars and light-up signs.

This story is developing and will be updated.