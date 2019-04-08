SEPTA Train Slams Into Car in Delco; Service Suspended on Media/Elwyn Line - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

SEPTA Train Slams Into Car in Delco; Service Suspended on Media/Elwyn Line

The crash caused SEPTA to suspend all trains on its Media/Elwyn Line

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SEPTA Train Slams Into Car in Delco; Service Suspended on Media/Elwyn Line
    SkyForce10

    A SEPTA train and car collided during the Monday morning commute suspending service on the Media/Elwyn regional rail line.

    The SEPTA train collided with the car at Union Avenue in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, shortly after 9 a.m. The train then appeared to drag the car along the tracks before coming to a stop with the car still against the front of the commuter train.

    All service on the Media/Elwyn Line is suspended until further notice, SEPTA said.

    It isn’t known yet if anyone is hurt.

    The intersection where the crash took place has rail crossing markers, arm bars and light-up signs.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices