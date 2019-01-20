SEPTA Canceling Paoli/Thorndale Trains Due to Expected Freezing Temps

Expected freezing temperatures have caused SEPTA to modify service along the Paoli/Thorndale line on Monday.

Certain Express trains will add extra stops to their routes into and out of Center City to make up for cancelled trains that would usually depart from Bryn Mawr and Jefferson stations, SEPTA announced Sunday. Those Express trains will stop at all stations.

Into Center City:

The following trains usually leaving from Bryn Mawr station into Center City will be cancelled: trains No. 522, 504, 5728, 5226 and 5716.

Riders who usually take these trains can hop aboard the following Express trains: trains No. 5714, 9524, 9530, 9538 and 9542.

Out of Center City:

The following trains usually leaving from Jefferson station toward Malvern and Thorndale will be cancelled: trains No. 9543, 2555, 9563 and 567

People looking for alternatives to these trains can catch the following Express trains from Suburban station: trains No. 541, 545, 9559, 1565, 8569

Monday's temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits as an Arctic blast and powerful winds sweep into greater Philadelphia starting Sunday afternoon. The wind chill Monday will remain well below zero all day, but it will feel more like 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

SEPTA says people should also expect 15-minute delays due to the extra Express train stops.

For the full list of departure times, you can check the SEPTA website.