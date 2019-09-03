A van being pursued by State Police crashed into a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood, sending at least five people to the hospital, according to investigators.

Pennsylvania State Police told NBC10 they were assisting local police officers in their pursuit of a suspect who was wanted out of Upper Merion Tuesday night. The chase ended around 10:30 p.m. when the suspect's van crashed into a SEPTA bus on 37th and Spring Garden streets.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as crews surrounded the badly damaged van in the middle of the street. The SEPTA bus was also in a wooded area though the damage appeared to be minimum.

Officials said at least one person was trapped inside the van but was eventually rescued. That person along with four other victims were taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.