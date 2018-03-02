Tree Crashes on SEPTA Bus, Traps Passengers & Shuts Down Schuylkill Expressway - NBC 10 Philadelphia
By Dan Stamm and Franki Rudnesky

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    A tree fell on a SEPTA bus along westbound Interstate 76 Friday, trapping passengers and snarling traffic on the Schuylkill Expressway.

    A downed tree fell onto a SEPTA bus along the Schuylkill Expressway Friday afternoon as a winter storm packing strong winds pounded the Philadelphia region.

    The crash around 1:10 p.m. closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 76 near milepost 336 in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    Four of the 15 passengers on the Route 125 bus were hurt, SEPTA said. 

    Crews worked for more than an hour to get all the passengers off the bus. Due to the traffic jam, it was difficult to get the passengers transported from the scene, SEPTA said.

    Expect traffic troubles in the area in both directions.

    There were trees downed across other area roads causing traffic troubles. SEPTA also halted Regional Rail service on its Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton lines and shuttle bused Route 101 Trolley passengers due to weather-related problems. 

      

