Windy Storm Knocks Out SEPTA, Amtrak Service

Downed trees and electrical wire problems knocked out rail, trolley and bus service in the Philadelphia region and beyond as a strong storm battered the area Friday.

Amtrak suspended service on its Northeast Corridor Line between Washington, D.C. and Boston around 12:45 p.m. The line serves both Wilmington, Trenton and Philadelphia 30th Street stations.

First Alert Ferry Battered, Trains Shut Down as Storm Mashes Region

SEPTA had trouble on its bus, trolley and train routes.

SEPTA Regional Rail

Breaking Thousands Without Power From Powerful Winds

Suspended - Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton

60-Minute Delays - Airport, Fox Chase, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Elwyn, Wilmington/Newark

SEPTA Trolley Service

Route 101 - Shuttle bus service between Scenic Road and Media (25-minute delays)

Route 102 - Service delays due to car on tracks near Drexel Manor

SEPTA Buses

SEPTA Route 125 bus was struck by a tree on the Schuylkill Expressway.

NJ Transit

20-Minute Delays: Northeast Corridor & Atlantic City lines

Major Storm Brings Wind, Rain, Snow, Flooding to Area