Windy Storm Knocks Out SEPTA, Amtrak Service

Downed trees and electrical wire problems knocked out rail, trolley and bus service in the Philadelphia region and beyond as a strong storm battered the area Friday.
Amtrak suspended service on its Northeast Corridor Line between Washington, D.C. and Boston around 12:45 p.m. The line serves both Wilmington, Trenton and Philadelphia 30th Street stations.
SEPTA had trouble on its bus, trolley and train routes.
SEPTA Regional Rail
Suspended - Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton
60-Minute Delays - Airport, Fox Chase, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Elwyn, Wilmington/Newark
SEPTA Trolley Service
Route 101 - Shuttle bus service between Scenic Road and Media (25-minute delays)
Route 102 - Service delays due to car on tracks near Drexel Manor
SEPTA Buses
SEPTA Route 125 bus was struck by a tree on the Schuylkill Expressway.
NJ Transit
20-Minute Delays: Northeast Corridor & Atlantic City lines