Windy Storm Knocks Out SEPTA, Amtrak Service
FIRST ALERT: 
Crashes, Power Outages & Strong Winds
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Windy Storm Knocks Out SEPTA, Amtrak Service

By Dan Stamm

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Windy Storm Knocks Out SEPTA, Amtrak Service

    Downed trees and electrical wire problems knocked out rail, trolley and bus service in the Philadelphia region and beyond as a strong storm battered the area Friday.

    Amtrak suspended service on its Northeast Corridor Line between Washington, D.C. and Boston around 12:45 p.m. The line serves both Wilmington, Trenton and Philadelphia 30th Street stations.

    SEPTA had trouble on its bus, trolley and train routes.

    SEPTA Regional Rail

    Suspended - Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton

    60-Minute Delays - Airport, Fox Chase, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Elwyn, Wilmington/Newark

    SEPTA Trolley Service

    Route 101 - Shuttle bus service between Scenic Road and Media (25-minute delays)

    Route 102 - Service delays due to car on tracks near Drexel Manor

    SEPTA Buses

    SEPTA Route 125 bus was struck by a tree on the Schuylkill Expressway.

    NJ Transit

    20-Minute Delays: Northeast Corridor & Atlantic City lines

