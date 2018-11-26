A truck rear-ended a stopped SEPTA bus at a busy Delaware County intersection Monday morning.

Five people on board the Route 113 bus complained of neck and back injuries after the crash along MacDade Boulevard at Morton Avenue in Folsom, Pennsylvania, around 7:35 a.m., SEPTA said.

All of the injured people were able to walk off the bus, SEPTA said.

The bus sustained minor damage and remained at the corner for about two hours before a tow truck arrived to take it away.

The crash remained under investigation.