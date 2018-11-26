SEPTA Bus Rear-Ended in Delaware County - NBC 10 Philadelphia
SEPTA Bus Rear-Ended in Delaware County

SEPTA bus crash at MacDade Boulevard and Morton Avenue in Folsom, Pennsylvania, leaves 5 people hurt

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    A truck rear-ended a stopped SEPTA bus at a busy Delaware County intersection Monday morning.

    Five people on board the Route 113 bus complained of neck and back injuries after the crash along MacDade Boulevard at Morton Avenue in Folsom, Pennsylvania, around 7:35 a.m., SEPTA said.

    All of the injured people were able to walk off the bus, SEPTA said.

    The bus sustained minor damage and remained at the corner for about two hours before a tow truck arrived to take it away.

    The crash remained under investigation.

      

