Three people, including the bus driver, were hurt, SEPTA said, when the Route 48 bus took out at least two utility poles along N 29th Street near Cambria Street before crashing into the fence around 9:25 a.m.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

The bus appeared to strike at least three poles on one side off the street before going across the street, dragging part of one pole with it, before coming to a rest against a fence surrounding a parking lot.

It was unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

Police blocked 29th Street due to the downed wires and investigation into the cause of the wreck.