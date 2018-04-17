3 Hurt as SEPTA Bus Takes Out Utility Poles, Crashes Into Fence - NBC 10 Philadelphia
3 Hurt as SEPTA Bus Takes Out Utility Poles, Crashes Into Fence

The Route 48 bus was going along N 29th Street when the driver lost control

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    SEPTA Bus Takes Out Poles, Slams Into Fence

    A SEPTA bus driver and two passengers were hurt when a Route 48 bus took out three utility poles and crashed into a fence in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

    A SEPTA bus jumped a curb and smashed into a fence in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning, winding up perpendicular to the roadway.

    Three people, including the bus driver, were hurt, SEPTA said, when the Route 48 bus took out at least two utility poles along N 29th Street near Cambria Street before crashing into the fence around 9:25 a.m.

    No word yet on the extent of injuries.

    The bus appeared to strike at least three poles on one side off the street before going across the street, dragging part of one pole with it, before coming to a rest against a fence surrounding a parking lot.

    It was unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

    Police blocked 29th Street due to the downed wires and investigation into the cause of the wreck.

      

