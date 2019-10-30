An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was attacked on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the Route 70 bus on Bustleton and Cottman avenues Tuesday around 7 p.m. Police said an elderly woman on the bus was physically assaulted. Investigators don’t believe robbery was the motive but are trying to find more details regarding what led to the attack. Police also said they have surveillance video of the incident but are not ready to release it at this point in the investigation.

Police are also searching for a woman who was captured on surveillance video who they consider a person of interest in the incident. They describe her as a woman with black hair in her 30s who was last seen wearing a black jacket, yellow shirt, black pants and black shoes.



Photo credit: SEPTA Transit Police A photo of a person of interest in the incident. See larger image here.

“If you’re the other party that was involved, we’re asking that you come forth,” SEPTA Police Lt. Michael Wright said. “Right now we don’t know a lot of information. We’re trying to figure out what happened so we would like to get your side of the story. So just come forth and share the information with us.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.