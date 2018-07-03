Heading to the Ben Franklin Parkway to celebrate July 4th? Make sure you plan around SEPTA’s revised schedules for the holiday.

Check out the changes below to see how your transportation will be affected.

Market-Frankford Line

There will be 10 extra trains dispatching on this line to provide service every five minutes. These trips will run from 4:30 p.m., Wednesday until 12:30 a.m. to help customers get to, and from the event. Market-Frankford Line Night Owl buses will take over for the trains at 12:30 a.m. SEPTA’s 15th Street Station is the closest stop for riders the Parkway.

Broad Street Line

Eight additional trains will dispatch on the Broad Street line from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Similar to Market-Frankford, the trains should run every five minutes and Night Owl Buses will take over for trains at 12:30 a.m. Several of their stations are within walking distance of the Parkway including Spring Garden, Race-Vine and City Hall.

All night train service will be available Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning on the Broad Street, and Market-Frankford Lines. Trains will operate on the Sunday schedule throughout the day on Wednesday.

Trolleys

Additional trips will run on Routes 10, 11, 13, 34, and 36 after the conclusion of the fireworks.

Buses

Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, and 48 will include a temporary detour before, during, and immediately after the concert and fireworks. This will occur from 5:00 a.m., Wednesday through 1:00 a.m., Thursday. Specific detour information will be published here prior to the event.

Regional Rail

Select Regional Rail trains will be added to the schedule and run later than regular for customers exiting Center City after the event.

Late night trains will run through Airport Terminals, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Doylestown, Fox Chase, Malvern, Media/Elwyn, Marcus Hook, Trenton, Warminster, and West Trenton Stations. Click here for more information.

SEPTA ticket offices will operate on special holiday hours at select Regional Rail Stations. Find out the hours of your local office will be open here.

The SEPTA stations closest to the Parkway are the 15th Street Market-Frankford Line Station and Race-Vine, or the City Hall Broad Street Line Station.

Information about an Independence Pass for one-day travel throughout all SEPTA systems is available on their website.

Plan your transportation according to these changes in order to ensure a smooth trip to, and from the event.