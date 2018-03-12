Train Strikes Person, Impacts SEPTA's Airport Regional Rail Line - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Train Strikes Person, Impacts SEPTA's Airport Regional Rail Line

Transit agency shuttled bus passengers between 30th Street Station and Philadelphia International Airport during the suspension.

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    SEPTA Train Strikes Person

    SEPTA suspended service to the Airport Line on Monday after a person was struck by a train in Kingessing. The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    SEPTA suspended service on its busy Airport Regional Rail Line for more than an hour Monday after a train struck someone.

    The transit agency warned of delays as it bused passengers between 30th Street Station to Philadelphia International Airport around 10:30 a.m. due to a train striking a person on the tracks. The suspension was lifted shortly before noon.

    No word yet on the condition of the person struck on the tracks near 58th Street between Elmwood and Woodland avenues in the Kingsessing neighborhood. The person was rushed to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, SEPTA said.

      

