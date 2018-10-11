Former Philadelphia Police Officer Ryan Pownhall remains behind bars following a deadly shooting on the job. A bail hearing Wednesday triggered strong emotions from the officer's family and from the family members of the victim. Pownall's bail request was denied.

What to Know Ryan Pownall is accused of shooting and killing David Jones during a June 2017 traffic stop.

Pownall was fired earlier this year. Jones' death is the second shooting of a civilian in the back in which Pownall has been involved.

Pownall now faces third-degree murder charges when he goes to trial.

Charges were reduced Thursday morning for a former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing David Jones in 2017.

Ryan Pownall is now facing third-degree murder charges. He was also granted $500,000 bail on condition of house arrest.

Common Pleas Judge Robert B. Coleman also ruled in favor of a bypass motion filed by the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office, ensuring Pownall will go straight to trial.

Family and friends of Pownall crammed into a Philadelphia courtroom for Thursday's brief hearing. Jones’ family, many wearing T-shirts bearing his image, sat separate from the dozens of police gathered in support of Pownall.

Lawyers for Pownall argued the officer, originally charged with criminal homicide, was entitled to lesser charges, but the DA’s office argued that the evidence presented in the grand jury investigation is sufficient to move ahead with criminal homicide charges.



Photo credit: Philadelphia Police Department Former Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall is accused of murder in the 2017 shooting death of David Jones. See Larger

Pownall has remained jailed without bail in the Philadelphia suburbs since his arrest in early September. He can now post $500,000 bail and be released on house arrest.

He is also charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment. Formal arraignment is set for Oct. 25.

Pownall is accused of shooting Jones last June along Whitaker Avenue. He is the first city officer in years to face a homicide charge for an on-duty shooting.

After the arrest, Pownall's attorney, Fortunato Perri Jr., argued that his client's actions were entirely appropriate.

"His training dictated that once you are justified to use your weapon ... you are justified in continuing that action," he said.

Pownall was fired from the police department following an internal review.

At the time of the shooting, Pownall had been transporting three people to the department's Special Victim's Unit for an interview. Krasner said the officer pulled across traffic and into a parking lot after seeing Jones.

David Jones

Photo credit: Family Photo

Pownall, who served 12 years on the force, patted down Jones and felt a gun in his waistband, police said.

A witness in back of Pownall's police vehicle watched Pownall pull his service weapon and warn Jones not to touch the gun, police said. The two men then briefly scuffled as Jones turned his back on Pownall and fled, investigators said.

Pownall attempted to fire his service firearm, but it jammed, Krasner said. Jones, who was also armed, threw away his gun and ran in the opposite direction of the weapon, according to authorities.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 appears to show Jones running away when he was shot.

"Video recovered from the scene shows that Jones was unarmed and he never turned toward Pownall or gestured in a threatening manner during his (running away)," Krasner said. "As Jones ran, unarmed, Pownall fired at least three shots toward Jones and traffic, hitting Jones twice in the back."

The entire deadly interaction lasted less than 30 seconds.

"Jones' death was not necessary to secure the apprehension of Jones," Krasner said.

It was the second time Pownall was involved in an on-duty shooting where a suspect was struck in the back.

Carnell Williams-Carney was paralyzed in 2010 after Pownall and a second officer fired shots at him as he fled, hitting him once in the back. A federal jury ruled in a civil lawsuit that Pownall and the other officer were justified in opening fire.

Last September, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the officer used poor judgment in the shooting of Jones.

"Jones was running away from Pownall with nothing in his hands," Ross said.

Pownall broke department policy by making a traffic stop with witnesses in his vehicle, Ross said. Pownall also failed to notify police radio of the traffic stop or call for backup.

Pownall's attorney said Jones didn't have a license for his gun.

The City of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $1 million to Jones' family. The settlement doesn't include any admissions of liability by the City, the mayor's office said.