The Roxborough community is mourning the death of a homeless man who was found dead in a vacant parking lot on Ridge Avenue Sunday afternoon. He slept in a tent inside a grove of trees and was a fixture in the community for years, building a close bond with the people that lived there.

Stanziani was homeless and living in a wooded area of Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood.

"He was just so wonderful," said the victim's sister, Karen Stanziani.

More than a week after a stabbing left a homeless man who lived in the bushes of Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood dead, a man faces charges in his homicide.

Enrico "Enie" Stanziani was found near the spot where he slept in the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue at 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 7. He was pronounced dead by a responding medic a short time later. Stanziani was 48.

On Tuesday, Bronson Keefe was charged with criminal homicide, robbery and possession of an instrument of crime. A judge arraigned him Tuesday morning and ordered the 38-year-old held without bail. It was unclear if Keefe has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Stanziani was well known in the community, neighbors and family said.

"He was always a nice guy," John DeGuio, a friend of the victim, told NBC10. "Everybody would drop him off something to eat. He wouldn't hurt anybody."

Stanziani battled mental health issues through his life while showering his loved ones and friends with gifts and support.