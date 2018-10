A child was seriously injured in a row home fire in Trenton, New Jersey.

The fire started at a home on the 100 block of Randall Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighboring row homes were evacuated. At least one person, a child, suffered serious injuries. First responders performed CPR on the child and he or she was transported to the hospital. They have not yet revealed the victim's condition.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. They are investigating the cause.