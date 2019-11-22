What to Know A college student is accused of secretly recording and spying on women at Rowan University.

Mitchell Merkowsky is charged with invasion of privacy, peering into dwelling and criminal attempt to commit invasion of privacy.

Merkowsky allegedly watched women through their windows as they undressed.

A college student is accused of secretly recording and spying on women at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.

The investigation began on Nov. 6 around 9:45 p.m. when Glassboro Police received a call reporting a suspicious male in the university’s parking garage on Rowan Boulevard who was looking into student housing windows across the street. Police arrived and checked the area but didn’t see anyone.

Later that night, around 11:10 p.m., police received another report of a suspicious male in the parking garage. When they arrived, they found a man on the 4th floor of the garage with binoculars.

Investigators said the man, identified as Rowan University student Mitchell Merkowsky, was using the binoculars to stare at four women living in a student residential building across the street. Merkowsky allegedly admitted to police he had been peering through their window. He was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy before being released on a summons.

Two weeks later, on Wednesday, investigators determined that Merkowsky, who commutes to Rowan, spent time on campus and in the downtown area video recording women outdoors as they went through their delay routines. He also allegedly watched them through their dorm room windows as they undressed.

Merkowsky was arrested again and charged with multiple counts of invasion of privacy, peering into dwelling and criminal attempt to commit invasion of privacy.

Merkowsky was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Salem County Jail.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Glassboro Police at 856-881-1501 ext. 88179. You can also send anonymous tips by texting GLASSPD and your tip to 847411.