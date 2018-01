A transformer fire in Cherry Hill is causing major traffic delays on westbound Route 70. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington has the details.

A transformer fire caused crews to block a busy South Jersey roadway Friday morning.

The fire closed westbound Route 70 just after the Interstate 295 interchange in Cherry Hill around 6 a.m. and kept the roadway closed for more than an hour.

You could take Springdale Road to Chapel Avenue, Church Road or Route 38 to get around the scene, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington said.

Crews cleared the scene and traffic began moving again shortly before 7:30 a.m.