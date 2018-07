NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jeessica Boyington is getting you around a crash on Route 422 in Montgomery County Monday morning.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A crash closed Route 422 eastbound in Montgomery County Monday morning.

The wreck closed both lanes near Pawlings Road, just past Oaks and Egypt Road, around 6 a.m.

No word yet of any injuries.

Expect delays as crews wait for a tow truck to arrive and remove a crashed vehicle.

Route 23 could be used as an alternate, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington said.