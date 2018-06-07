A fiery three-vehicle crash closed Route 42 northbound during the busy Thursday morning commute. (Published 5 minutes ago)

A fiery wreck caused traffic woes on a busy South Jersey roadway that serves as a gateway toward Philadelphia during the Thursday morning commute.

Three vehicles burst into flames along Route 42 northbound just before Exit 12 in Blackwood, Camden County, around 6:30 a.m.

There were some minor injuries, New Jersey state police said.

Crews closed the road as they extinguished the flames. Traffic quickly backed up approaching the scene and remained backed up to the Atlantic City Expressway for nearly two hours.

Traffic also slowed on the southbound lanes.

No word yet on when traffic will return to normal.

You can use Route 55 as an alternate, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington said.