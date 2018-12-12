A dump truck crushed an SUV Wednesday morning, killing two people and injuring three others. The crash has the ramp from southbound U.S. Route 202 to the westbound U.S. Route 30 Bypass in East Whiteland Township closed. (Published 2 hours ago)

A dump truck crushed a passenger SUV along a busy Chester County ramp Wednesday morning leaving two people dead, three people hurt and the ramp closed.

The vehicles collided on the ramp between southbound U.S. Route 202 and westbound U.S. Route 30 Bypass in East Whiteland Township around 10 a.m.

Crews worked to rescue people trapped in the SUV under the flipped truck, Chester County dispatchers said. Two people in the car died while three others suffered injuries.

Expect traffic trouble in the area.

The truck appeared to be hauling some sort of gravel. It was unclear where it was headed.

This story is developing and will be updated.