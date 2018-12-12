Dump Truck Crushes SUV; 2 Die in Crash That Blocks Busy Chester County Ramp - NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
Ex-Trump Fixer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Dump Truck Crushes SUV; 2 Die in Crash That Blocks Busy Chester County Ramp

A dump truck flipped onto an SUV closing the ramp from southbound U.S. Route 202 to the westbound U.S. Route 30 Bypass in East Whiteland Township closed

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Deadly Dump Truck Crash Between Chester County Roads

    A dump truck crushed an SUV Wednesday morning, killing two people and injuring three others. The crash has the ramp from southbound U.S. Route 202 to the westbound U.S. Route 30 Bypass in East Whiteland Township closed. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A deadly dump truck crash has the ramp from SB U.S. Route 202 to the WB U.S. Route 30 Bypass in Chester County closed Wednesday.

    • The dump truck crushed a car. Two people in the car died while three people were hurt.

    • No word on when the ramp will reopen.

    A dump truck crushed a passenger SUV along a busy Chester County ramp Wednesday morning leaving two people dead, three people hurt and the ramp closed.

    The vehicles collided on the ramp between southbound U.S. Route 202 and westbound U.S. Route 30 Bypass in East Whiteland Township around 10 a.m.

    Crews worked to rescue people trapped in the SUV under the flipped truck, Chester County dispatchers said. Two people in the car died while three others suffered injuries.

    Expect traffic trouble in the area.

    The truck appeared to be hauling some sort of gravel. It was unclear where it was headed.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices