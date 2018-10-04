What to Know Jannie Lee Smallwood, 28, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along U.S. Route 202 in Concord Township, Pennsylvania.

State police are on the lookout for a white Ford Edge with likely passenger-side damage.

A driver struck a Delaware woman along a Pennsylvania road then left her for dead.

Jannie Lee Smallwood was struck and killed Wednesday night around 9:50 as she walked along the shoulder of northbound U.S. Route 202 near Pyle Road in Concord Township, Delaware County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police believe a 2007 to 2011 white Ford Edge, most likely SEL or Limited Class, struck the 28-year-old Wilmington woman. The driver then fled the scene, which is just north of the Delaware line.

The impact likely caused damage to the SUV’s passenger side mirror and passenger side headlight area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Media at 484-840-1000.