A deadly crash closed a busy Delaware road into the Monday morning rush.

A car crashed off U.S. Route 202 (Concord Pike) northbound near Rocky Run Parkway in Talleyville, New Castle County and into a tree around 3:30 a.m., Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Transportation said.

One person died in the one-car crash, which was near Widener University School of Law and the Concord Mall.

DelDOT warned the road was closed at Silverside Road.

One lane did appear to get by in the turning lane around 7 a.m. but DelDOT suggested drivers seek alternate routes through the end of the morning rush.

The road, however, was reopened just before 8 a.m.