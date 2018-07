A vehicle caught fire in a crash involving a pickup truck and mountain bike along a busy Delaware road Tuesday morning.

The wreck closed DuPont Highway (U.S. Route 13) in both directions south of Bear Road, just before it merges with State Route 1 in New Castle.

A burned vehicle, pickup truck, box truck and a mountain bike appeared to be involved.

No word yet on injuries.

DelDOT warned motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continued.