Big Rig Takes Out Bridge Support, Blocks Route 100 for Hours

A large truck hit a support of an overpass on Route 100 in West Whiteland Township, leading to the closure of the busy bypass for hours.

Police expected a busy Chester County road to remain closed into the Tuesday evening commute after a tractor trailer slammed into a bridge support.

The big rig crashed into the support for an old rail bridge along Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) northbound just south of Route 30 in Exton around 10 a.m. The trailer wound up wedged up against the support on the side of the road.

All northbound lanes remained closed into the afternoon. West Whiteland Township police said it could take several more hours to reopen Route 100 and that the closure could last “through the evening rush.”

Avoid the area and take another route if possible.