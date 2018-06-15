An SUV crashed into the woods along U.S. Route 1 in Bucks County Friday afternoon forcing drivers off the busy highway.

The crash closed Route 1 southbound just past Woolston Drive in Falls Township around 12:30 p.m.

Police could be seen forcing drivers down the on-ramp as they investigated the SUV that wound up facing the wrong direction in a wooded area up ahead.

County dispatchers warned that the roadway could be closed for some time.

No word yet on possible injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.