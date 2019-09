Television star Roseanne Barr sings what might be the worst vocal rendition of the National Anthem ever heard in public prior to the start of the second game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds in San Diego. Barr made the appearance during a working womens day at San Diego Stadium.

What to Know The Seaford School District has apologized for the shock served at Seaford High School's Tuesday game against Milford High.

Pregame festivities included Roseanne Barr's screeching 1990 rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner."

The district will play the district-approved version of the national anthem in the future.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" isn't an unusual feature of high school pregame festivities, but Roseanne Barr's screeching 1990 rendition surprised spectators at one Delaware volleyball game.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock served at Seaford High School's Tuesday game against Milford High.

A letter from Superintendent David Perrington says pregame proceedings will be improved to spike future occurrences and the lapse is being investigated. Officials didn't immediately explain how Barr's infamous version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, was set.

The letter says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the U.S. and its armed forces. It says the district will play the district-approved version in the future.