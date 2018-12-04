Box Truck Flips Onto Center Barrier of Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Box Truck Flips Onto Center Barrier of Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway

Box truck crash leaves Route 1 closed in both directions near Ridge Avenue

By Dan Stamm

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    First Alert Traffic: Truck Crash Closes Roosevelt Blvd. Expressway

    NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington is helping you get around a wreck on the Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway (Route 1) in East Falls. There is fuel and debris on the road. 

    (Published 3 minutes ago)

    A box truck wound up straddling the barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway (U.S. Route 1) in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood Tuesday morning.

    The truck was traveling southbound when it collided with at least one car and partially flipped into the northbound lanes just north of Ridge Avenue just before 5 a.m.

    Four people were hurt, the fire department said.

    The wreck left fuel spilled on the highway.

    Traffic backed up in both directions of Route 1 as drivers were forced off at Ridge Avenue northbound and Fox Street southbound. You can’t access Route 1 from the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76). Seek alternate routes including Hunting Park Avenue to Kelly Drive and Ridge Avenue or Fox Streets but expect delays.

      

