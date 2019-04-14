Roof Collapses as Flames Engulf New Jersey Boardwalk Café

The Sea Bright Fire Rescue posted helmet camera video that shows its firefighters’ battle against a blaze that ripped through a New Jersey boardwalk café. In the video, firefighters can be seen crawling out of the smoky building as they work to extinguish the flames that heavily damaged the café. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fire has heavily damaged a New Jersey boardwalk cafe, but no injuries have been reported.

Officials in Ocean Grove said the fire broke out at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dunes Boardwalk Cafe building, which houses several seasonal businesses and was apparently unoccupied at the time.

Firefighters battled the flames from the roof, but flames eventually shot out of the upper part of the building.

The Asbury Park Press reports that a Neptune Township police officer pushed back the beach crowd, yelling "The whole thing is going to go." The roof collapsed sometime after 2 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. It was just a block north of a 2017 fire that damaged or destroyed seven buildings.