Forget Purple & Yellow, the Rocky Statue Is in Eagles Green

Crowds are scooping up Eagles NFC Championship merchandise any way they can. Monday morning fans rushed to Modell's in South Philly to stock up. NBC10’s Pamela Osborne reports.

"Rocky" is back in the Philly mood.

The morning after Vikings fans shared photos of the iconic Rocky statue in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art decked out in a purple Vikings towel and yellow scarf, Rocky was back in Eagles green.

Philadelphia’s Office of the City Representative tweeted a photo of the bronze boxer wearing an Eagles cap, scarf and towel Monday morning.





Considering the Birds knocked out the Vikings with a 38-7 victory that propelled them to the Super Bowl, it’s only fitting that Philly’s favorite fictional son is repping the Birds.

By Monday afternoon, however, Rocky was no longer wearing any clothes besides his normal bronze shorts, boots and boxing gloves.