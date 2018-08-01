'Passing Strange' Rock Musical Invades Philadelphia

A Tony Award winning production is headed to Philadelphia. NBC10's Erin Coleman sat with Kris Coleman and Jamar Williams, two stars from the musical "Passing Strange," to learn more about the show and what it was like to be joined onstage by a rock band. You can see the show at the Wilma Theater between January 10 and February 18. (Published 35 minutes ago)

