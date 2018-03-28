The family of murdered Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson is seeking the death penalty for the two men accused of killing him. A status update hearing Wednesday will determine if the district attorney pursues capital punishment in the case.

The family of killed Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III wants to see the two men accused of shooting him face the death penalty when they go on trial, but a campaign promise of the new district attorney puts that punishment in jeopardy.

A hearing for Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams is set for Wednesday. At that hearing, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner could declare if his office will seek capital punishment.

"Capital crime, capital punishment and it goes for both," Wilson's grandmother Connie Wilson told NBC10 last week. "They have all the evidence... they have the gun, they have the murderers, they have the tapes."

Wilson's family is accusing Krasner's office of slowing down the case since he took office earlier this year.

Last week, Krasner's office said they are "committed to finding justice for the Wilson family."



Krasner ran on a promise to stop putting people on death row. Krasner could declare if he will seek the death penalty in this case at Wednesday's trial readiness hearing.

Krasner has met with Wilson's family and "understands their frustration and continues to extend his support and condolences during this continued difficult time," the DA's office said.

Hipps and Williams, who are brothers, are accused of gunning down Wilson during a robbery attempt at a North Philadelphia GameStop store in March 2015. Wilson was inside the store in full uniform buying his son a gift when two armed robbers entered and announced a holdup.

The officer got into a shootout with the two gunmen, diverting gunfire away from store staff and customers. Wilson was struck six times by gunfire and later died from his injuries.

Williams' family has asked Krasner to turn the case over to the state's attorney general so that the death penalty can be sought.

The brothers remain jailed, set to go on trial on murder charges on April 23.

