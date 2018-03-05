Honoring Fallen Philadelphia Officer Robert Wilson on 3rd Anniversary of His Killing - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Honoring Fallen Philadelphia Officer Robert Wilson on 3rd Anniversary of His Killing

Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III was gunned down at a North Philadelphia GameStop on on March 5, 2015

By NBC10 Staff

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Memorial Held for Sgt. Rober Wilson III on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death

    Philadelphia Police officers honored Sergeant Robert Wilson III on the two-year anniversary of his death. They held a vigil and released balloons while reflecting on his life and legacy.

    (Published Sunday, March 5, 2017)

    Philadelphia police officers, family and community are set to honor a slain officer on the third anniversary of his death.

    The vigil for Sergeant Robert Wilson III is planned for 1 p.m. at the 22nd Police District at 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia, said Fraternal Oder of Police Lodge No. 5.

    Wilson, a 30-year-old father, was killed on March 5, 2015 when two men attempted to rob a North Philadelphia GameStop store. Wilson was inside the store in full uniform buying his son a gift when two armed robbers entered and announced a holdup.

    The officer got into a shootout with the two gunmen, diverting gunfire away from store staff and customers. Wilson was struck six times by gunfire and later died from his injuries.

    The vigil comes on the same day the two men accused of gunning down Wilson, Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams, were set to have a trial readiness hearing. The hearing was rescheduled for March 28, according to court records.

    The brothers remained jailed, set to go on trial on murder charges on April 23.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices