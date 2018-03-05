Philadelphia Police officers honored Sergeant Robert Wilson III on the two-year anniversary of his death. They held a vigil and released balloons while reflecting on his life and legacy.

Memorial Held for Sgt. Rober Wilson III on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death

Philadelphia police officers, family and community are set to honor a slain officer on the third anniversary of his death.

The vigil for Sergeant Robert Wilson III is planned for 1 p.m. at the 22nd Police District at 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia, said Fraternal Oder of Police Lodge No. 5.

Wilson, a 30-year-old father, was killed on March 5, 2015 when two men attempted to rob a North Philadelphia GameStop store. Wilson was inside the store in full uniform buying his son a gift when two armed robbers entered and announced a holdup.

The officer got into a shootout with the two gunmen, diverting gunfire away from store staff and customers. Wilson was struck six times by gunfire and later died from his injuries.

The vigil comes on the same day the two men accused of gunning down Wilson, Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams, were set to have a trial readiness hearing. The hearing was rescheduled for March 28, according to court records.

The brothers remained jailed, set to go on trial on murder charges on April 23.

