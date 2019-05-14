The 17-year-old allegedly robbed a woman as she walked down the street, and has been charged with armed robbery. NBC 4 New York's Ida Siegal reports.

A teen has been arrested after allegedly ambushing, robbing and pistol-whipping a woman in a vicious attack on a sidewalk in New Jersey.

The woman was walking by a parked car on Ferry Street in Newark when the two suspects jumped out and attacked her, officials said. The attack, which played out in front of a liquor store just before 6 a.m. on Mother’s Day, was all caught on video.

The video shows one jump out of the dark car, forces the victim to drop her umbrella and rips off her bag. A second gunman is then seen jumping in to help before he quickly pistol-whips the woman.

The duo then speed off the in the car after the seemingly random attack.

The robbery comes just days after a similar attack on a pregnant woman in New Jersey’s largest city. Police, however, do not believe the two crimes are related.

Police said one of the attackers in the Mother’s Day robbery is in custody, but the hunt is on for the second. An investigation is ongoing.

