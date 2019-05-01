What to Know Michael Roller is accused of yelling racial slurs, throwing objects at a car and striking it with a machete in a fit of road rage.

The incident occurred in Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey, police said.

Roller was arrested and charged with bias intimidation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other related offenses.

An angry driver yelled racial slurs at another man and repeatedly struck his car with a machete during a road rage incident in Gloucester County, New Jersey, police said.

Michael Roller got into a dispute with another driver on Sewell Road and Delsea Drive in Washington Township on Tuesday around 5:40 p.m., according to investigators. Roller allegedly threw objects at the other driver while yelling racial slurs at him.

Roller and the other driver then pulled into the parking lot of Heritage’s Dairy Stores on Delsea Drive, police said. Roller allegedly grabbed a machete and struck the other driver’s car. Roller then fled the scene while the other driver went into a store, according to investigators.

Responding officers found Roller in a backyard on Hurffville Crosskeys Road. Paul Hagenberg told NBC10 he witnessed the officers arrest him.

“They all started running up,” Hagenberg said. “There was one cop already talking to the guy and there must have been eight more cops with their guns drawn.”

Roller, of Washington Township, was taken into custody and charged with bias intimidation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other related offenses.

Police said they found his machete.