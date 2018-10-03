A woman was stabbed three times in a possible road rage incident in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old woman was on the 300 block of Levick Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday when she was stabbed once in the back, once in the left shoulder and once in the left hand. She was taken to Einstein Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police made an arrest in connection to the stabbing and recovered a weapon. They have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity or what led to the incident. They say it may have been the result of road rage however.