A Philadelphia man was gunned down after investigators in Montgomery County say he got out of his car and approached another vehicle during a traffic dispute in Melrose Park. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018)

What to Know Rithina Torn was shot and killed during a traffic dispute at Dewey Road and Front Street in Melrose Park, Pennsylvania on Oct. 15.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction the person or persons responsible for Torn's death.

Cheltenham Township and Montgomery County investigators say the driver had on the high beams before the killing.

Authorities hope a $10,000 reward helps them track down the person who shot and killed a man at a Montgomery County intersection earlier this month in what prosecutors call a case of road rage.

Cheltenham Township police were called to Dewey Road and Front Street in Melrose Park, Pennsylvania, around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 to find Rithina Tor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Torn and the driver of a dark-colored vehicle argued over a traffic dispute, investigators said. The 29-year-old Philadelphia man was shot after getting out of his car and approaching that other vehicle. Torn died a short time later.

The shooter and Torn didn’t appear to know each other before the encounter, the DA’s office said.

The DA's office along with Cheltenham Police announced a $10,000 reward Thursday for the arrest and conviction of Torn's killer or killers.

It appeared the shooter had activated the high beams on his or her high beams before turning from Cheltenham Avenue onto Bellmawr Avenue then Dewey Road, investigators said Thursday. After the shooting, the driver fled north on Front Street.

Investigators not only hope to find the killer but also to speak to two other drivers who drove through the intersection of Dewey and Front in the moments after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked call township police at 215-885-1600 or county detectives at 610-278-3368. You can also text an anonymous text using Montco’s STOPit! App.