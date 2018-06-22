A road rage incident that began in Delaware County and ended in Philadelphia has left one person in critical condition and another driver on the run. Now, police are searching for that other driver.

Police believe anger over a U-turn led to a two-county chase that ended with a rollover crash in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park neighborhood.

One driver was critically hurt and his passenger also suffered serious injuries when their Jeep Liberty flipped over at 77th Street and City Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday, police said.

It was a violent end to a nearly 10 minute road rage pursuit from Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Investigators believe the 23-year-old driver of the SUV made a quick U-turn at Township Line Road and West Chester Pike in Upper Darby. The maneuver apparently angered the driver of a tan Buick LaSabre.

Police said the sedan's driver started yelling at the other driver and both jockeyed and swerved down the road as they headed into Philadelphia. The drivers eventually came to a red light where a physical fight almost broke out.

"An argument ensues — he threatens him, obviously wants to fight. The light changes. The [SUV] pulls off," Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said on Friday.

During the escape, the SUV struck another car, then a tree, and finally the SUV flipped over landing in a shopping center parking lot.

"It was a very loud bang, and then a very loud squeal," Harry Mobley, Jr., a neighbor who heard the crash from a block away, said on Friday.

Mobley and others ran to the crash scene to help. When they arrived, they found the female passenger climbing out of the SUV. The driver was trapped, though, they said.

The SUV driver suffered a fractured skill and had bleeding from the brain, police said. He's hospitalized in intensive care. The passenger was expected to be OK.

Police are asking any witnesses and the driver of the sedan to come forward.

