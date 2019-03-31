Road Closures, SEPTA Detours for 2019 Philadelphia Love Run - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Road Closures, SEPTA Detours for 2019 Philadelphia Love Run

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago

    Multiple road closures will be in effect Sunday as thousands of runners and spectators descend upon Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the 2019 Philadelphia Love Run Half Marathon.

    The following closures will be in effect until around 1 p.m.:

    • Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval
    • Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art
    • Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Fairmount Avenue
    • Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Eakins Oval to Montgomery Drive

    The race will also cut through portions of several Center City roads, including 6th, 15th, 16th, 20th, Market, S. Penn, and Arch streets. Temporary no parking signs will be posted along these streets; anyone parked there will be towed.

    The above streets are expected to reopen by around 11 a.m.

    The race will also affect SEPTA bus routes; detours can be found here.

      

