Road Closures, SEPTA Detours for 2019 Hot Chocolate Race

"America's sweetest race" is coming to Philadelphia on Saturday, bring it with it thousands of runners, but also road closures and SEPTA detours.

The Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k is expected to draw 15,000 runners to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area, but the race might not be so sweet for early morning commuters. Here are the streets that will close during the run:

The entirety of State Route 3007; expected to open by noon.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Art Museum Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; expected to open by 9:30 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Art Museum Drive to Logan Circle; expected to open by 9:30 a.m.

Logan Square from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Race Street; expected to open by 9:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Roosevelt Expressway; expected to open by 11:25 a.m.

SEPTA buses will have to detour around the closures. To check the status of your bus, click here.