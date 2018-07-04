The main event of Wawa Welcome America featuring global superstar Pitbull and fireworks is Wednesday night along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Earlier in the day, the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony and United States of America’s Independence Day Parade take over Old City.
Here is the full guide to all the FREE fun.
We want to make sure you can get to the Parkway and Independence Mall area as easily as possible. Public transportation is likely your best bet (Here is the full SEPTA guide) but if you are going to drive or if you need to get around the area on Independence Day, here are all the road closures:
Independence Mall Closures until 7 p.m.
- Chestnut Street, between 5th and 6th streets
- 6th Street, between Market and Chestnut streets
- 3rd Street, Arch to Walnut streets
- 4th Street, Arch to Walnut streets
- 5th Street, Arch to Walnut streets
- Chestnut Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 7th Street to 10th Street
Parade Route Closures from 10 a.m. until post-parade street cleaning.
- Chestnut Street from 4th to 9th streets
- 9th to Market streets
- Market to Front streets
Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway Closures until before the July 5 morning rush (6 a.m. at the latest)
- Inner Lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway, 18th Street to Art Museum, Outer Lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway, 18th Street to Art Museum.
- Eakins Oval
- Rear of Art Museum
- 2000/2100 blocks of Winter Street
- MLK Drive
- I-676 off ramp at 22nd Street
- 1-676 off ramp at 23rd Street
- I-76 E/B off ramp at Spring Garden
- 20th Street from Arch Street to Ben Franklin Parkway
- 16th and 17th streets, Arch to Spring Garden streets (closed as needed)
Traffic Box Closure from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on July 5
- Arch to Spring Garden streets / 18th to 22nd streets
- Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue / 22nd to Corinthian streets
Fireworks Safety Zone Closure from 3 p.m. to July 5 at 5 a.m.
- Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Eakins Oval
- Kelly Drive from South Ferry Road to Fairmount Avenue
- Lemon Hill
- Sedgley Drives
- Waterworks Drive
- Poplar
Parking
Street parking will likely be difficult. Lots and garages will be open but could fill up quickly. The Philadelphia Parking Authority has a list of garages on its website.
Hailing a Ride
Taxi and ride hailing vehicles can wait along the North 20th Street between Cherry and Race streets and on Spring Garden Street from North 22nd to North 20th streets, the City said. Drivers won’t be able to stop along Pennsylvania Avenue or Park Towne Place.
ADA Access
Philadelphia has details on ADA pick up and drop off on its website. ADA vehicles can pick up or drop off along Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place but won't be able to park.
Be safe and have fun!