NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington has all the details on road closures and public transit options for the Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway.

The main event of Wawa Welcome America featuring global superstar Pitbull and fireworks is Wednesday night along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Earlier in the day, the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony and United States of America’s Independence Day Parade take over Old City.

Here is the full guide to all the FREE fun.

We want to make sure you can get to the Parkway and Independence Mall area as easily as possible. Public transportation is likely your best bet (Here is the full SEPTA guide) but if you are going to drive or if you need to get around the area on Independence Day, here are all the road closures:

Wawa Welcome America Celebrates at Independence Mall

Wawa Welcome America is gearing up for all of the events Independence Day celebrations at Independence Mall and around the rest of the city. A parade and celebration of freedom highlight the July 4th events in Old City. (Published 2 hours ago)

Independence Mall Closures until 7 p.m.

Chestnut Street, between 5th and 6th streets

6th Street, between Market and Chestnut streets

3rd Street, Arch to Walnut streets

4th Street, Arch to Walnut streets

5th Street, Arch to Walnut streets

Chestnut Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

Chestnut Street, from 7th Street to 10th Street

Parade Route Closures from 10 a.m. until post-parade street cleaning.

Chestnut Street from 4th to 9th streets

9th to Market streets

Market to Front streets

Your Wawa Welcome America First Alert Weather Forecast NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei has your hot July 4th forecast for the The United States of America's Independence Day Parade and the Party on the Parkway featuring Pitbull as Wawa Welcome America wraps up Wednesday. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway Closures until before the July 5 morning rush (6 a.m. at the latest)

Inner Lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway, 18th Street to Art Museum, Outer Lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway, 18th Street to Art Museum.

Eakins Oval

Rear of Art Museum

2000/2100 blocks of Winter Street

MLK Drive

I-676 off ramp at 22nd Street

1-676 off ramp at 23rd Street

I-76 E/B off ramp at Spring Garden

20th Street from Arch Street to Ben Franklin Parkway

16th and 17th streets, Arch to Spring Garden streets (closed as needed)

Traffic Box Closure from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on July 5

Arch to Spring Garden streets / 18th to 22nd streets

Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue / 22nd to Corinthian streets

Fireworks Safety Zone Closure from 3 p.m. to July 5 at 5 a.m.

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Eakins Oval

Kelly Drive from South Ferry Road to Fairmount Avenue

Lemon Hill

Sedgley Drives

Waterworks Drive

Poplar

Parking

Street parking will likely be difficult. Lots and garages will be open but could fill up quickly. The Philadelphia Parking Authority has a list of garages on its website.

SEPTA's July 4th Plans

SEPTA is adding extra trains and operating on a special schedule Wednesday line to accommodate for the increased traffic during Wawa Welcome America July 4th celebrations. The Night Owl buses will take over during the early morning hours. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Hailing a Ride

Taxi and ride hailing vehicles can wait along the North 20th Street between Cherry and Race streets and on Spring Garden Street from North 22nd to North 20th streets, the City said. Drivers won’t be able to stop along Pennsylvania Avenue or Park Towne Place.

ADA Access

Philadelphia has details on ADA pick up and drop off on its website. ADA vehicles can pick up or drop off along Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place but won't be able to park.

Be safe and have fun!