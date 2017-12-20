A water main break caused water to gush onto streets surrounding Philadelphia’s popular Rittenhouse Square Wednesday morning, causing water to be shut off to homes and businesses.

The break at 18th Street and Rittenhouse around 6:15 caused some water to flow into Barclay Prime restaurant and toward Locust Street near Parc Restaurant, NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reported.

The break in the 12-inch main also caused water to be shut off to two nearby high-rise residences and four commercial properties, Philadelphia Water Department spokesman John DiGiulio said.

Water department crews were on the scene around 7:30 a.m., getting the water to slow down.

The water department planned to close 18th Street at 9 a.m. so they can make further repairs.

No word yet on what caused the leak.