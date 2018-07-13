A bicyclist pulled a knife on a 37-year-old man and stabbed him in the back after getting into an argument over traffic, Philadelphia police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tragedy just one block from Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square overnight as a verbal altercation escalated and left a car passenger dead from a stab wound to the back. Police are on the search for a suspected killer who may have left his bike behind.



The 37-year-old Philadelphia man died at a nearby hospital about 30 minutes after being stabbed at 17th and Chancellor streets around 10:50 pm., Philadelphia police said.

Witnesses told investigators that a man on a bike and the passenger in the Mercedes got into a verbal argument, possibly over traffic congestion, which escalated into a physical fight, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"According to witnesses, the male who may have been on a bicycle pulled knife and stabbed the 37-year-old victim at least one time in the back," Small said.

Witnesses tried to chase down the suspect, who was in a white shirt and black shorts, but they lost him around 18th Street, Small said.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect left behind a mountain bike. A delivery bag could be seen next to the bike but investigators couldn’t say with certainty that he was making deliveries at the time, Small said.

Small called the death "very tragic" and that it happened in "the heart of downtown Center City and it’s a nice quiet, safe area."

Police hoped that business surveillance cameras could help give them a clearer picture of the killer.