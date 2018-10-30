Court Hearing in Rittenhouse Murder Case

A college student accused of stabbing a real estate developer to death in Rittenhouse Square is out of jail after his bail was posted last week. Supporters of the student claim he was acting in self-defense during a confrontation with the realtor.

What to Know Michael White, 21, is accused of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger.

A third-degree murder charge carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years.

It remains unknown what exactly triggered the deadly incident.

A college student accused of stabbing and killing a real estate developer during a confrontation near Rittenhouse Square over the summer is set to appear in a Philadelphia courtroom Tuesday.

At the preliminary hearing, Michael White is facing third-degree murder charges in the July 12 stabbing death of Sean Schellenger. The 21-year-old has has been on house arrest, with electronic monitoring, since two bail advocacy groups posted his bail after first-degree murder charges were downgraded in the weeks following White's arrest.

A third-degree murder charge carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years. Prosecutors plan to proceed with the voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime charges against White.



Photo credit: Courtesy of Streamline Philly Sean Schellenger. See Larger

Schellenger and two friends were driving in a Mercedes-Benz when a confrontation with White occurred near 17th and Chancellor streets in Philadelphia's tony Rittenhouse neighborhood late on July 12, police said. White pulled a knife from his backpack and stabbed Schellenger, investigators said.

Schellenger and two friends had been drinking at a nearby bar prior to the alleged deadly confrontation, according to witnesses.

White, a student at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, was making a food delivery on a bicycle at the time of the altercation, police said.



Photo credit: NBC10 Michael White, 20, speaks with family before turning himself over to police in the stabbing death of a real estate developer in the city's Rittenhouse section. See Larger

Greg Thompson, a spokesman for White's family, said he acted in self-defense and kept a knife in his backpack for protection because he delivered food late into the night. At a meeting with prosecutors, according to officials, White allegedly told investigators where to find the knife.

It remains unknown what exactly triggered the alleged incident.