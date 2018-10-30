Court Hearing in Rittenhouse Murder Case

What to Know
Michael White, 21, is accused of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger.
A third-degree murder charge carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years.
It remains unknown what exactly triggered the deadly incident.
A college student accused of stabbing and killing a real estate developer during a confrontation near Rittenhouse Square over the summer is set to appear in a Philadelphia courtroom Tuesday.
At the preliminary hearing, Michael White is facing third-degree murder charges in the July 12 stabbing death of Sean Schellenger. The 21-year-old has has been on house arrest, with electronic monitoring, since two bail advocacy groups posted his bail after first-degree murder charges were downgraded in the weeks following White's arrest.
A third-degree murder charge carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years. Prosecutors plan to proceed with the voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime charges against White.
Schellenger and two friends were driving in a Mercedes-Benz when a confrontation with White occurred near 17th and Chancellor streets in Philadelphia's tony Rittenhouse neighborhood late on July 12, police said. White pulled a knife from his backpack and stabbed Schellenger, investigators said.
Schellenger and two friends had been drinking at a nearby bar prior to the alleged deadly confrontation, according to witnesses.
White, a student at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, was making a food delivery on a bicycle at the time of the altercation, police said.
Greg Thompson, a spokesman for White's family, said he acted in self-defense and kept a knife in his backpack for protection because he delivered food late into the night. At a meeting with prosecutors, according to officials, White allegedly told investigators where to find the knife.
It remains unknown what exactly triggered the alleged incident.