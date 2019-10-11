Opening statements were made in the trial of a college student accused of stabbing a real estate developer to death in Rittenhouse Square in July 2018. The man's lawyers insist he was acting in self-defense. On Thursday, surveillance video of the stabbing was played in the courtroom. NBC10's Stephanía Jiménez has the details.

What to Know Michael White is on trial Thursday for voluntary manslaughter in the July 2018 killing of Sean Schellenger.

The college student was working as a delivery driver when he was accused of stabbing the developer near Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square.

The case has garnered much attention in the Philadelphia area.

Jurors will hear a second day of testimony Friday in the case of a 22-year-old delivery man accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer near Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square.

On Thursday, Michael White formally pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter, plus tampering, obstruction and one weapons charge in the July 2018 killing of Sean Schellenger. White’s 3rd degree murder charge was reduced Monday after his legal team struck a deal with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office last week.

Voluntary manslaughter could carry a maximum sentence of 10 years, at least half the sentence for 3rd degree murder. The added obstruction and tampering counts each carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

White is expected to testify on his own behalf during the trial, according to his lawyers.

On Friday, jurors will first hear from restauranteur Norris Jordan, Schellenger’s friend and the driver of the car Schellenger rode in the night he died. On Thursday, Jordan testified that Schellenger “bull rushed” White. He repeatedly choked back tears as he recalled the “bear hug” Schellenger gave him earlier in the night.

White’s lawyers, Philadelphia Public Defender Keir Bradford-Gray and Jonathan Strange, will cross examine Jordan Friday morning.

During opening statements Thursday, defense attorney Jonathan Strange told the 14-person jury that his client acted in self defense after Schellenger attacked White and said he was going to "beat the black off" him.

”He never meant to kill Sean,” Strange said.

Prosecutor Anthony Voci Jr. challenged that idea, saying White chose to carry a deadly weapon and chose to kill the victim over a traffic dispute.

”At that moment, White became a killer,” Voci said. “The only question is if he will become a convicted killer.”

Witness and surveillance video presented in court showed Schellenger pick up White by his waist as the two men scuffled. White fell backwards, causing Schellenger to flip over first onto his back and then land on his stomach. He did not get back up.

The video then showed Schellenger’s friend, restaurateur Norris Jordan, yell at White: “What are you doing? Get out of here.”

According to the video, White paused before turning to run down Chancellor Street near 17th Street.

Frame by frame replay focused on the knife White was carrying during the fight and the moment it made contact with Schellenger. The victim’s mother and other loved ones left the courtroom as the jury watched the video over and over again.

Friends and family supporting both defendant and victim crowded into the packed courtroom for day one of what could be a lengthy trail. The jury heard from five witnesses on day one, including Jordan; Philadelphia assistant medical examiner Dr. Victoria Sorokin, who performed the autopsy on Schellenger; Det. Thorston Lucke, who helped investigators piece together video evidence and Erik Peterson, an employee at Spice Finch, near where Schellenger was killed.

Jurors saw a photo of Schellenger’s 6.5 inch stab wound during Sorokin’s testimony. The knife, with a 7 inch blade, punctured Schellenger’s lung and aorta, according to Sorokin. His blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit and he tested positive for cocaine, though the narcotic was not in his blood stream indicating he used cocaine prior to the night he died.



White's lawyers have called the case a "confluence of race and class," citing disparaging racial remarks Schellenger allegedly made during the confrontation.

But on Thursday, Voci told the jury that race “had no bearing on the case.”

Demonstrators, including Schellenger's mother, gathered outside the District Attorney's Office in Center City Tuesday, accusing Krasner of mistreating the families of murder victims.