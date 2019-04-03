A police officer is recovering after he saved four people during a house fire in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

The fire started at a home on the 100 block of West Ridley Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responding Ridley Park Police Officer Michael Hanly saved the lives of four residents inside the house.

The residents were not seriously hurt. Officer Hanly suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.