What to Know A Rider University campus security officer and volunteer fire captain is accused of sexually assaulting three teen boys.

Alan Berman, 58, of Bordentown City, New Jersey, is charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.

Berman was also arrested last month for allegedly having sexually explicit conversations with a teen boy online.

Investigators say Berman sexually assaulted three teen boys between the ages of 12 and 15 inside his home.

He also allegedly gave marijuana to one teen, showed pornography to another and allowed five teens unrestricted access in his home to a handgun, ammunition and magazines. One of the teen boys also claimed that another boy pointed Berman’s loaded firearm at him.

The victims and their families knew Berman at the time of the incidents, according to investigators. Berman was arrested at his home on the 100 block of Lucas Drive. Neighbors told NBC10 they had spotted teen boys walking in and out of the house.

“A lot of young kids around here and some of them live in the neighborhood and I’m almost sure that he had activity with,” Najee Burroughs, Berman’s neighbor, said.

It was Berman’s second arrest in two months. In September, he was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a teen girl online and trying to convince a teen boy to send him nude photos and videos of himself through an online video streaming app. He also allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with the teen boy and possessed child pornography.

At the time of his initial arrest, Berman worked as a campus security officer at Rider University in Lawrence, New Jersey.

“The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office has made the university aware of the additional charges against Mr. Berman,” a spokesperson for Rider University wrote. “He remains on administrative leave from Rider University.”

Berman also served as a captain in Bordentown City’s volunteer fire department. One of the alleged victims said Berman told him nobody would believe him if he reported the abuse because of Berman’s status with the fire company.

The investigation into Berman began earlier this year when an Arkansas woman reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a man was trying to have inappropriate conversations with her son online.

Investigators then identified the man as Berman. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit was then notified.

If you have any information on Berman, please call the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-5035 and ask to speak with a detective in the High-Tech Crimes Unit.